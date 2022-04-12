The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $130.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.01. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

