The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.35.

TD opened at C$96.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$175.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$102.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.