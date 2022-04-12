The Shyft Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Shyft Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

