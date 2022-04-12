The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

