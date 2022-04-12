The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $37.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.91.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.01 on Friday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,683.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 794,851 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

