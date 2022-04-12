The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Toast stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

