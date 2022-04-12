The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $64.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Masco has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $2,731,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

