The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.