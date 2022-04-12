The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Down to $85.42

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.42, but opened at $82.98. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 824 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,888,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.