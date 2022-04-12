The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

CAKE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

