The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 800,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 152,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 180,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 579,601 shares of company stock valued at $52,122,086. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

