The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 8,546 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

