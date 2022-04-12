The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $719.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $719.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th.

SAM traded up $11.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.32. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,360. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.36. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 22.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

