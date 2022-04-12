The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,288.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

