Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69% Independent Bank Group 34.57% 8.88% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Independent Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 2.71 $253.94 million $4.59 11.84 Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 4.59 $224.75 million $5.21 13.33

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Capital Bancshares and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 4 0 2.44 Independent Bank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $72.11, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Texas Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

