TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

