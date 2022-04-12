Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $452,718.34 and approximately $79.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,716.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.02 or 0.00755391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00202733 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

