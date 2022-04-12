Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE TEX opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

