Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.89

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 2414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

