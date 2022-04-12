Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $995,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 29,827,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,014,082. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.