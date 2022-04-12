Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

