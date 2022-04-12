Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 59,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,523,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

