Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,498,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

