Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 20,948,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,189,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

