Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $473.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $490.75. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

