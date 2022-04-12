Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.34% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

NYSE TDOC opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

