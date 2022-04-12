Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:THW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

