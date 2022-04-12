Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $479.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,535. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

