Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,143.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $849.50. 594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $726.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.24. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.