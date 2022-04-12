Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

