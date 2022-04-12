Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.