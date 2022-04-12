Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,674. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

