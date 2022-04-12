Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

NYSE:CVX traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.50. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

