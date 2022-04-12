Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. 46,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $110.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

