Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,928,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,106. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

