Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,828,082. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

