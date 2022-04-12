Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.05.

TECK.B has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.73. 1,747,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,280. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

