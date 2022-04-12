Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.05.

TECK.B has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.73. 1,747,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,280. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.