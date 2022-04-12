TD Securities Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$15.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.94.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

