TD Securities Trims Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Target Price to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHUHF. CIBC increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $31.54 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

