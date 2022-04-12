TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.22

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.22 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 149.47 ($1.95). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 152.75 ($1.99), with a volume of 151,115 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.22. The company has a market capitalization of £67.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Get TClarke alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. TClarke’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.