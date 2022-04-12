Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 189 ($2.46) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF remained flat at $$1.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.