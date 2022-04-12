Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

