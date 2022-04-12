Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 2,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells casino management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and countries in Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

