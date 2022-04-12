Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.