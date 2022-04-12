Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

