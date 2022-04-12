Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.94

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.94 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.21). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 623,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.94. The stock has a market cap of £262.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

About Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

