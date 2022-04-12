Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.91).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.22.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($14,790.20). Also, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,501.17). Insiders have bought a total of 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,999 over the last quarter.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

