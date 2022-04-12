SunContract (SNC) Price Down 12% This Week

SunContract (SNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $345,156.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SunContract has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

