Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 390 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $16.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,089,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357,152. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

