Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. 6,069,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

